Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
🎥 #AEW EXCLUSIVE!
The unedited confrontation between @tbsnetwork champion @Jade_Cargill and Rap Star @smoss#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EYV3ECWqHY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
"Now EVERYBODY gives a damn about Jamie Hayter"@LexyNair catches up with NEW #AEW Women's World Champ @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/1kZQceucQc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:
* Alba Fyre vs. Tamina
* Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller
– Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:
* Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday
* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake
