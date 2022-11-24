wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley William Regal AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:

* Alba Fyre vs. Tamina
* Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:

* Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday
* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake

