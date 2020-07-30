wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Stock Update, Match Added to ICW No Holds Barred 4
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
– WWE stock opened at $44.17 per share this morning.
– Shlak vs. Jeff King has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4:
WELCOME TO THE CIRCUS 🎪
GUNS DONT KILL PEOPLE
SHLAK vs JEFF KING
FRI 8/7- #NHB4
“Deathmatch Circus” 🎪
Tickets Are Still Available – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!
Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/JsT7q1GZqS
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 30, 2020
