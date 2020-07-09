wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Fyter Fest, MLW Underground Lineup, WWE Selling New MVP T-Shirt

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has released the following highlights from night two of AEW Fyter Fest, which aired last night on TNT.

– WWE is now selling a retro MVP ‘Ballin’ shirt in the official WWE Shop.

– This Saturday’s episode of MLW Underground will include the following matches:

* Vampiro vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jerry Lynn vs. LA Park
* Taiyo Kea vs. Malice

