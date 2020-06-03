wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, WWE Stock Update, Free Match From RAW 2007

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling tournament finals

– Impact Wrestling has released the following highlights from last night’s episode on AXS TV. You can find our full report here.

– WWE stock opened at $47.25 per share this morning.

– WWE has released a free match from RAW 2007, featuring John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker vs. Edge, Randy Orton, MVP and Mr. Kennedy (Kennedy).

