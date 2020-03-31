wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s RAW, Preview For Wrestlemania 35 On ESPN, NJPW Announces Global Store

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker Raw 3-30-20

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. You can find our full report here.

– WWE will broadcast last year’s Wrestlemania 35 on ESPN this Sunday. Here’s a preview:

– NJPW has announced that they are opening a new global store, which will make it easier for US fans to get NJPW merchandise. It opens on April 10.

