Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s RAW, Preview For Wrestlemania 35 On ESPN, NJPW Announces Global Store
March 31, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. You can find our full report here.
– WWE will broadcast last year’s Wrestlemania 35 on ESPN this Sunday. Here’s a preview:
– NJPW has announced that they are opening a new global store, which will make it easier for US fans to get NJPW merchandise. It opens on April 10.
Coming soon!
We're excited to announce that fans in the US will be able to get their hands on NJPW merchandise shipped directly to their door, easier than ever before! Tokon Shop Global is coming April 10!https://t.co/jOEngldIAk#NJoA #njpwshop pic.twitter.com/JQr4DOdu9i
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 31, 2020
