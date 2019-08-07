wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Schedule For Lucha Expo Next Weekend

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live, which you can see below.

– The schedule for next weekend’s 2019 Lucha Expo has been released and can be found here. It happens August 17-18 in San Diego, California at the Harry West Gymnasium at San Diego City College.

