wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Schedule For Lucha Expo Next Weekend
August 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live, which you can see below.
– The schedule for next weekend’s 2019 Lucha Expo has been released and can be found here. It happens August 17-18 in San Diego, California at the Harry West Gymnasium at San Diego City College.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg Being Angry At Chris Jericho During WCW Angle, Jericho Not Being Happy About How Feud Ended
- Cody On Why He Doesn’t Want AEW to Cater to ‘Casual Fans,’ Dangers Trying to Appeal to Everybody
- Bruce Prichard on Whether Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Was Always the WrestleMania X8 Plan, Plans to Build to Austin vs. Hogan