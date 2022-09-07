wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, BBC Looks At State of British Wrestling, Former WWE Employee Finds New Job
September 7, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– The BBC has a new story looking at the state of British wrestling following the end of NXT UK and WWE’s recent Clash at the Castle PPV.
– Deadline reports that former WWE marketing manager Michele Donelan was named as the new Culture Secretary for the cabinet of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. She previously worked as the Education Secretary for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July, but resigned two days after she started.
