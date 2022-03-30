wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Watch Hiromu Takahashi Sleep

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 3-29-12 Raquel Gonzalez Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Riddle and Trish Stratus.

– Hiromu Takahashi posted a new video online, which lets you watch him sleep.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hiromu Takahashi, NXT, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading