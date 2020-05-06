wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Hosting Online Auction, Mark Andrews Conducts Wrestling Lockdown Quiz, Full MITB 2013 Match
– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced that they will be hosting an online auction tomorrow (May 7) at 7:00 pm EST. The auction will be live on Highspots’ Facebook page.
First time ever, we are LIVE and interactive! We are going to try something a little different Thursday at 7pm EST using our Facebook platform, wrestling meets QVC style! Lots of one of a kind, last ever, gems for sure! pic.twitter.com/uRJfK5HnO3
— Highspots.com (@Highspots) May 5, 2020
— #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) May 5, 2020
– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he conducts a weekly wrestling lockdown quiz. You can view that video in the player below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring the Money in the Bank match from the 2013 event to win a WWE title contract. You can view that match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)