Various News: Highspots Hosting Online Auction, Mark Andrews Conducts Wrestling Lockdown Quiz, Full MITB 2013 Match

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Highspots Wrestling Network, Warrior Wrestling

– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced that they will be hosting an online auction tomorrow (May 7) at 7:00 pm EST. The auction will be live on Highspots’ Facebook page.

– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he conducts a weekly wrestling lockdown quiz. You can view that video in the player below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring the Money in the Bank match from the 2013 event to win a WWE title contract. You can view that match video below.

Highspots Wrestling Network, Mark Andrews, Jeffrey Harris

