Various News: Highspots Hosting Online Auction, Mark Andrews Conducts Wrestling Lockdown Quiz, Full MITB 2013 Match

– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced that they will be hosting an online auction tomorrow (May 7) at 7:00 pm EST. The auction will be live on Highspots’ Facebook page.

First time ever, we are LIVE and interactive! We are going to try something a little different Thursday at 7pm EST using our Facebook platform, wrestling meets QVC style! Lots of one of a kind, last ever, gems for sure! pic.twitter.com/uRJfK5HnO3 — Highspots.com (@Highspots) May 5, 2020

– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he conducts a weekly wrestling lockdown quiz. You can view that video in the player below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring the Money in the Bank match from the 2013 event to win a WWE title contract. You can view that match video below.