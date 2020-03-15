wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Releases Classic Ric Flair Shoot Interview, RevPro Announces Bea Priestley vs. Gisele Shaw
– Highspots has shared the first part of a classic shoot interview with Ric Flair online. You can see the video below:
– RevPro Wrestling has announced a Bea Priestley vs. Gisele Shaw for its RevPro Pop-UP show on March 26th in London:
Thursday March 26th
Non-Title Match
BEA PRIESTLEY Vs GISELE SHAW#RevProPopUP pic.twitter.com/jaldngqPeY
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 15, 2020
