Various News: Highspots Releases Classic Ric Flair Shoot Interview, RevPro Announces Bea Priestley vs. Gisele Shaw

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair RAW

– Highspots has shared the first part of a classic shoot interview with Ric Flair online. You can see the video below:

– RevPro Wrestling has announced a Bea Priestley vs. Gisele Shaw for its RevPro Pop-UP show on March 26th in London:

