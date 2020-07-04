wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table Stream, New Digital Content for United Wrestling Network
July 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Highspots is conducting a 12-hour virtual gimmick table stream for July 4th today. The stream will feature appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. You can check out the livestream below.
– As previously noted, Dave Marquez’s United Wrestling Network is scheduled to tape new content next month in California. Here’s some new video content the promotion recently released:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Said To Be ‘Furious’ Over NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Main Event Spoiler
- WWE Informs Talent and Crew Of Official Mask Policy, Fines Issued For Violations
- NXT Wrestler Responds To Taz’s ‘Sloppy Shop’ Comment, Seemingly Hints At NXT Taping Result (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Brian Cage Reveals How Many Eggs He Eats & How Many Calories He Consumes Every Day