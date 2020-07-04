wrestling / News

Various News: Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table Stream, New Digital Content for United Wrestling Network

July 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Highspots Wrestling Network, Warrior Wrestling

– Highspots is conducting a 12-hour virtual gimmick table stream for July 4th today. The stream will feature appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. You can check out the livestream below.

As previously noted, Dave Marquez’s United Wrestling Network is scheduled to tape new content next month in California. Here’s some new video content the promotion recently released:







More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots Wrestling Network, United Wrestling Network, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading