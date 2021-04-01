wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW and Glory Pro Events, MC! True Long Island Story Episode 7
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week:
NEW: Studio Wars – Episode 12
1) “Mucho” Chris Moljo vs Christopher Battle
2) Club Cam w/Nikii Duke vs Ichiban
3) Steven Stetson vs Ray Jaz
4) Channing Thomas w/Jared Silberkleit vs Matias
5) Moshpit vs “The American Sumo” Mike Gamble
6) Brick City Boyz vs Waves & Curls
7) NEW LIVE Championship
Mike Verna vs Brad Hollister
Biggest Baddest Best
Raging Bull
Manny Fernandez -vs- Butch Reed – 14:08
Manny Fernandez Interview — 1:14
Victor the Bodyguard-vs- Hack Myer – 4:35
Lex Luger -vs- Chief Wahoo McDaniel – 6:03
Kevin & Kerry
Von Erich – vs – the Samoan Swatt Team – 9:19
Slash Venom -vs- Mark Bison Smith – 5:27
Jeff Gaylord & Glenn Jacobs the Black Nights vs. The Polish Powers Ivan & Scott Putski. – 8:23
Glamour Boy Shane -vs- D’Lo Brown – 3:55
FANQUEST
FAN selected Matches
Hot stuff Eddie Gilbert-vs-Sam Houston – 7:22
Rockin Robin -vs- Debbie Combs – 7:24
Renegade Texas -vs- Barry Horowitz & Warriors Ed Robinson – 4:59
War Eagle Chris Chavis -vs – The Viper- 7:11
Butch & Luke the -vs – Bastion Booger & King Mike Kabul’s- 12:52
Soultaker -vs- The Avenger – 3:29
Mark Callus – vs – Superstar Bill Dundee – 3:53
The Boogie Woogie Man – vJimmy Valiant vs – Billy Joe Travis – 7:01
Glory Pro | Day of the Dragon 7/28/2019 – Collinsville, IL
Manders vs Billy Brash vs Josh Bishop vs Kody Lane vs Mark Wheeler vs Mike Outlaw
Kobe Durst vs Jake Something
Barackus vs Tommy Vendetta
Halal Beefcake vs The Gym Nasty Boyz vs The Space Pirates
Stephen Wolf vs Myron Reed
Impact World Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs The WorkHorsemen
Laynie Luck vs Seishin
Danny Adams vs Hakim Zane
Curt Stallion vs Paco Gonzalez
AJ Gray vs Jake Lander
United Glory Tag Team Championship: The Besties In The World (c) vs The Four-Star Heroes
“SHEROES!” – March 10, 2018 Part Two -March 10, 2018!
EVE Champion Sammii Jayne has a surprise for Charlie Morgan…
Co-Main Event: Jordynne Grace vs Viper
Main Event: Millie McKenzie vs Kay Lee Ray
SHEVOLUTION! – March 30, 2018
It’s the penultimate stop on the road to #WrestleQueendom as EVE presents a night of first time international clashes with #SHEVOLUTION!
“The Hardcore Daredevil” Kay Lee Ray is gearing up for her WrestleQueendom match against the all time great Meiko Satomura, but first she has a match against a star student of Meiko Satomura in “The Hardcore Queen” DASH Chisako! Can DASH honor her mentor Meiko Satomura in defeating her prior to WrestleQueendom? Or Will Kay Lee Ray send a message to the leader of Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling in defeating their Tag Team Championship holding, accomplished star?
The Pro-Wrestling:EVE Champion Sammii Jayne heads into WrestleQueendom ready to defend her title against the Number 1 contender “Fearless” Charlie Morgan, but continues to play mind games with Morgan in the run up to their main event match.
From bringing in Morgan’s former friends and training partners to goading her into attempting to hit the Suicide Spear – the same move that lead to Charlie breaking her own collarbone last July, Jayne now attempts to do something that Morgan couldn’t do at EVE “Babes With The Power Day 2” – defeat Kris Wolf.
Full Card:
Killer Kelly [Portugal] vs Charlie Morgan [England]
Jordynne Grace [USA] vs Livvii Grace [England]
Non Title
EVE Champion Sammii Jayne [Scotland] vs Kris Wolf [USA via Japan]
DASH Chisako [Japan] vs Kay Lee Ray [Scotland]
Plus
Nina Samuels vs Rhia O’Reilly in an EVEster Death Match
“Coventry’s Loudest” JETTA vs Mesha East
Imperial Pro Wrestling Presents: The Rise|
Imperial Pro Wrestling Presents: DangerZone
– Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) has released Episode 7 of his MC! True Long Island Story podcast. You can check out the full video for this week’s podcast below:
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn On What It’s Like Working With WWE Creative Team, Having Creative Input, Being Called ‘Difficult’
- Bruce Prichard On Sting Having Talks With WWE In 1988, His Decision To Stay In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Commentary
- Edge Isn’t Bummed Christian Went to AEW: ‘I Want Him to Be Happy’
- WWE Reportedly Removes Infamous DX Segment From Network