Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW and Glory Pro Events, MC! True Long Island Story Episode 7

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week:

NEW: Studio Wars – Episode 12

1) “Mucho” Chris Moljo vs Christopher Battle

2) Club Cam w/Nikii Duke vs Ichiban

3) Steven Stetson vs Ray Jaz

4) Channing Thomas w/Jared Silberkleit vs Matias

5) Moshpit vs “The American Sumo” Mike Gamble

6) Brick City Boyz vs Waves & Curls

7) NEW LIVE Championship

Mike Verna vs Brad Hollister

Biggest Baddest Best

Raging Bull

Manny Fernandez -vs- Butch Reed – 14:08

Manny Fernandez Interview — 1:14

Victor the Bodyguard-vs- Hack Myer – 4:35

Lex Luger -vs- Chief Wahoo McDaniel – 6:03

Kevin & Kerry

Von Erich – vs – the Samoan Swatt Team – 9:19

Slash Venom -vs- Mark Bison Smith – 5:27

Jeff Gaylord & Glenn Jacobs the Black Nights vs. The Polish Powers Ivan & Scott Putski. – 8:23

Glamour Boy Shane -vs- D’Lo Brown – 3:55

FANQUEST

FAN selected Matches

Hot stuff Eddie Gilbert-vs-Sam Houston – 7:22

Rockin Robin -vs- Debbie Combs – 7:24

Renegade Texas -vs- Barry Horowitz & Warriors Ed Robinson – 4:59

War Eagle Chris Chavis -vs – The Viper- 7:11

Butch & Luke the -vs – Bastion Booger & King Mike Kabul’s- 12:52

Soultaker -vs- The Avenger – 3:29

Mark Callus – vs – Superstar Bill Dundee – 3:53

The Boogie Woogie Man – vJimmy Valiant vs – Billy Joe Travis – 7:01

Glory Pro | Day of the Dragon 7/28/2019 – Collinsville, IL

Manders vs Billy Brash vs Josh Bishop vs Kody Lane vs Mark Wheeler vs Mike Outlaw

Kobe Durst vs Jake Something

Barackus vs Tommy Vendetta

Halal Beefcake vs The Gym Nasty Boyz vs The Space Pirates

Stephen Wolf vs Myron Reed

Impact World Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs The WorkHorsemen

Laynie Luck vs Seishin

Danny Adams vs Hakim Zane

Curt Stallion vs Paco Gonzalez

AJ Gray vs Jake Lander

United Glory Tag Team Championship: The Besties In The World (c) vs The Four-Star Heroes

“SHEROES!” – March 10, 2018 Part Two -March 10, 2018!

EVE Champion Sammii Jayne has a surprise for Charlie Morgan…

Co-Main Event: Jordynne Grace vs Viper

Main Event: Millie McKenzie vs Kay Lee Ray

SHEVOLUTION! – March 30, 2018

It’s the penultimate stop on the road to #WrestleQueendom as EVE presents a night of first time international clashes with #SHEVOLUTION!

“The Hardcore Daredevil” Kay Lee Ray is gearing up for her WrestleQueendom match against the all time great Meiko Satomura, but first she has a match against a star student of Meiko Satomura in “The Hardcore Queen” DASH Chisako! Can DASH honor her mentor Meiko Satomura in defeating her prior to WrestleQueendom? Or Will Kay Lee Ray send a message to the leader of Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling in defeating their Tag Team Championship holding, accomplished star?

The Pro-Wrestling:EVE Champion Sammii Jayne heads into WrestleQueendom ready to defend her title against the Number 1 contender “Fearless” Charlie Morgan, but continues to play mind games with Morgan in the run up to their main event match.

From bringing in Morgan’s former friends and training partners to goading her into attempting to hit the Suicide Spear – the same move that lead to Charlie breaking her own collarbone last July, Jayne now attempts to do something that Morgan couldn’t do at EVE “Babes With The Power Day 2” – defeat Kris Wolf.

Full Card:

Killer Kelly [Portugal] vs Charlie Morgan [England]

Jordynne Grace [USA] vs Livvii Grace [England]

Non Title

EVE Champion Sammii Jayne [Scotland] vs Kris Wolf [USA via Japan]

DASH Chisako [Japan] vs Kay Lee Ray [Scotland]

Plus

Nina Samuels vs Rhia O’Reilly in an EVEster Death Match

“Coventry’s Loudest” JETTA vs Mesha East

Imperial Pro Wrestling Presents: The Rise|

Imperial Pro Wrestling Presents: DangerZone