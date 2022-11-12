– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows from PWG and Wrestling Revolver:

NGW: Nightmare on Armory Road

Dillon McQueen VS Suge D

Rich Swann VS ? VS ? VS ?

Caleb Konley VS No Way

Dani Mo VS Kayla Kassidy

Facade VS Speedball Mike Bailey

NGW Eastern States Championship

Logan Easton Laroux (C) VS JTG

Dalton Castle & The Boys VS The Lost Boys & ?

NGW Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cross (C) VS Dango

PWG: Delivering The Goods – May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Aramis vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

Black Taurus vs. Blake Christian

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Biff Busick

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Fight Life 6

Speedball Mike Bailey vs Ace Austin

Chris Bey vs Alec Price

Masha Slamovich vs Steve Pena

Jordan Oliver vs Dustin Waller

Manders vs Akira vs TJ Crawford vs Montero vs Danny Miles

YDNB (charlie tiger and ellis taylor) vs Ichiban & MORTAR

Aaron Rourke vs Paris Van Dale

Armani Kayos, Che Long, & Kylon King vs Mike Graca, Kellan Thomas, & Love, Doug

JT Dunn vs Ricky Smokes

UWA Elite Aggression 2022

Recorded live at the Garden State Music and Food Truck Festival in Paramus, NJ! Presented by Mega Bite Events!

Featuring:

UWA Elite Champion BT Bull and Miles Thomas vs. Corey Dillinger & King Tek

Pick Your Poison Match: Bowes vs. Brandon Kirk

Pick Your Poison Match: Eric Corvis vs. Robbie Roller

UWA Elite Tag Team Champion Anthony Michael vs. Boom Harden

John Lupa vs. “Infamous” Adam Cain

Face to Face Interview: Joey Adams and “Sweet Cheeks” Joey Silver

Plus… Lukas Finnegan, Rob Chase, and much more!

Best of Premier Championship Wrestling – Year 4 & 5

After a run that included the rise of several world-class talents, unforgettable moments, and matches never seen anywhere else, Premier Championship Wrestling said its official goodbyes in 2021. With that, also came the end of our home venue, historic Turners Hall, hosting pro wrestling, with 22 years of or sport’s history within its walls. See the climax to the journey and the sights & sounds that ensured Premier’s place in history forever!

Wardlow vs. Andrew Palace

Wardlow vs. Cisco Silver

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrew Palace

Welterweight Rumble To Crown Final Welterweight Champion Featuring Trey Miguel, Brayden Lee, Ashton Day, Cisco Silver and more!

Premier Championship: Chris LeRusso vs. Ron Mathis vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Gory

Premier Championship: “Amazing” N8 Mattson vs. “M-Dogg 20” Matt Cross

To Crown The First Premier Women’s Champion: Zoey Skye vs. Katie Arquette

LDN Championship: Cole Karter vs. Jason Hotch

Unsanctioned Match: Dylan Bostic vs. Cisco Silver

To Crown The Final Premier Women’s Champ: Ray Lyn vs. Katie Arquette

Premier Championship: Atticus Cogar vs. Sonny Vice

To Crown The Final Premier Champion: Ron Mathis vs. Sonny Defarge vs. Gory vs. Sless Taylor

Premier Championship: Chris LeRusso vs. Jackson Stone

Fashionista Streetfight: Calvin Couture vs. Andrew Palace

No DQ: Otis Cogar vs. Jack Pollock

Facade w/Dani Mo vs. Ron Mathis

Four-Way Match: Ace Perry vs. Marion Fontaine vs. Ron Mathis vs. Andrew Palace

J-Rocc vs. Sonny Defarge

Plus:

*Wardlow Comes Home

*Ashton Day’s “50th Anniversary Woodstock Concert”

*RC Dupree’s Eccentric Art Exhibit

*Special “History of Premier” Video Package!

Wrestling Revolver: Cage Of Horrors – July 9th 2022 in Clive, Iowa!

Dream Tag Match: The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) vs The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards)

Cage of Horrors Match: The Crew (Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer) vs The Unit (JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix & Logan James) w/ Phil Stamper

First Time Ever: Ruby Soho vs Bille Starkz

Revolver World Tag Team Title Match: P.O.S (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) vs The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Triple Threat Match: Zachary Wentz vs Blake Christian vs Crash Jaxon

First Time Ever: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs 1 Called Manders

Bunkhouse Brawl: Jake Crist vs Mance Warner

Jessicka Havok vs Allie Katch

Manscout Jake Manning VS Dan The Dad

Special Appearance by Gail Kim

Commentary by: Veda Scott & Bork Torkelson