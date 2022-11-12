wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG & Wrestling Revolver Shows, Highspots Announces Sign It Live and Mail-In Signings for November & December
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows from PWG and Wrestling Revolver:
NGW: Nightmare on Armory Road
Dillon McQueen VS Suge D
Rich Swann VS ? VS ? VS ?
Caleb Konley VS No Way
Dani Mo VS Kayla Kassidy
Facade VS Speedball Mike Bailey
NGW Eastern States Championship
Logan Easton Laroux (C) VS JTG
Dalton Castle & The Boys VS The Lost Boys & ?
NGW Heavyweight Championship
Matt Cross (C) VS Dango
PWG: Delivering The Goods – May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA
Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste
Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
Aramis vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham
Black Taurus vs. Blake Christian
“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Biff Busick
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
Fight Life 6
Speedball Mike Bailey vs Ace Austin
Chris Bey vs Alec Price
Masha Slamovich vs Steve Pena
Jordan Oliver vs Dustin Waller
Manders vs Akira vs TJ Crawford vs Montero vs Danny Miles
YDNB (charlie tiger and ellis taylor) vs Ichiban & MORTAR
Aaron Rourke vs Paris Van Dale
Armani Kayos, Che Long, & Kylon King vs Mike Graca, Kellan Thomas, & Love, Doug
JT Dunn vs Ricky Smokes
UWA Elite Aggression 2022
Recorded live at the Garden State Music and Food Truck Festival in Paramus, NJ! Presented by Mega Bite Events!
Featuring:
UWA Elite Champion BT Bull and Miles Thomas vs. Corey Dillinger & King Tek
Pick Your Poison Match: Bowes vs. Brandon Kirk
Pick Your Poison Match: Eric Corvis vs. Robbie Roller
UWA Elite Tag Team Champion Anthony Michael vs. Boom Harden
John Lupa vs. “Infamous” Adam Cain
Face to Face Interview: Joey Adams and “Sweet Cheeks” Joey Silver
Plus… Lukas Finnegan, Rob Chase, and much more!
Best of Premier Championship Wrestling – Year 4 & 5
After a run that included the rise of several world-class talents, unforgettable moments, and matches never seen anywhere else, Premier Championship Wrestling said its official goodbyes in 2021. With that, also came the end of our home venue, historic Turners Hall, hosting pro wrestling, with 22 years of or sport’s history within its walls. See the climax to the journey and the sights & sounds that ensured Premier’s place in history forever!
Wardlow vs. Andrew Palace
Wardlow vs. Cisco Silver
Daniel Garcia vs. Andrew Palace
Welterweight Rumble To Crown Final Welterweight Champion Featuring Trey Miguel, Brayden Lee, Ashton Day, Cisco Silver and more!
Premier Championship: Chris LeRusso vs. Ron Mathis vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Gory
Premier Championship: “Amazing” N8 Mattson vs. “M-Dogg 20” Matt Cross
To Crown The First Premier Women’s Champion: Zoey Skye vs. Katie Arquette
LDN Championship: Cole Karter vs. Jason Hotch
Unsanctioned Match: Dylan Bostic vs. Cisco Silver
To Crown The Final Premier Women’s Champ: Ray Lyn vs. Katie Arquette
Premier Championship: Atticus Cogar vs. Sonny Vice
To Crown The Final Premier Champion: Ron Mathis vs. Sonny Defarge vs. Gory vs. Sless Taylor
Premier Championship: Chris LeRusso vs. Jackson Stone
Fashionista Streetfight: Calvin Couture vs. Andrew Palace
No DQ: Otis Cogar vs. Jack Pollock
Facade w/Dani Mo vs. Ron Mathis
Four-Way Match: Ace Perry vs. Marion Fontaine vs. Ron Mathis vs. Andrew Palace
J-Rocc vs. Sonny Defarge
Plus:
*Wardlow Comes Home
*Ashton Day’s “50th Anniversary Woodstock Concert”
*RC Dupree’s Eccentric Art Exhibit
*Special “History of Premier” Video Package!
Wrestling Revolver: Cage Of Horrors – July 9th 2022 in Clive, Iowa!
Dream Tag Match: The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) vs The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards)
Cage of Horrors Match: The Crew (Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer) vs The Unit (JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix & Logan James) w/ Phil Stamper
First Time Ever: Ruby Soho vs Bille Starkz
Revolver World Tag Team Title Match: P.O.S (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) vs The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
Triple Threat Match: Zachary Wentz vs Blake Christian vs Crash Jaxon
First Time Ever: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs 1 Called Manders
Bunkhouse Brawl: Jake Crist vs Mance Warner
Jessicka Havok vs Allie Katch
Manscout Jake Manning VS Dan The Dad
Special Appearance by Gail Kim
Commentary by: Veda Scott & Bork Torkelson
– HighspotsAuctions.com has revealed the rest of its November Sign It Live lineup:
* One Man Gang on November 25
* Nick Gage on November 26
* Mick Foley on November 27
As noted, The Young Bucks also have an online signing with Highspots on December 1. They are also taking Jon Moxley mail-ins on December 1 and mail-ins for Renee Paquette on December 8.