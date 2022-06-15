Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Wrestling Revolver & SHIMMER Events, New Pat McAfee Merch at WWE Shop

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including Wrestling Revolver PResents Swerve’s House, SHIMMER Vol. 39 & 40, and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:

Wrestling Revolver presents “Swerve’s House”

SW3RVE The Realest (Aka Shane Strickland) vs Athena

Impact World Title Match: Moose vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Revolver World Title Match: Rich Swann vs JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper

Revolver Remix Title Match: Ace Austin w/ Gia Miller vs Lince Dorado vs Trey Miguel vs Blake Christian

Revolver World Tag Title match: “The Wolves” Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards vs “Prisoners of Society” Steve Maclin & Westin Blake

Deonna Purrazzo vs Billie Starkz

Spiderweb Deathmatch: Jake Crist vs 1 Called Manders

Manscout Jake Manning vs Dan the Dad

Sudden Death Scramble Match: Madman Fulton vs Jessika Havok vs Jake Something vs Kal Jak vs Crash Jaxon vs Big Beef vs Calvin Tankman

Besties Dan Barry

SORRY!!!! The Besties are back and sorry but they have Dan Barry as their guest. Join these mighty men on this crossover super show edition.

Topics Include:

-Dan Bel Flair

-Nature Boss

-Texas

-X Pac’d

-Bumping

Plus much more!!!

SHIMMER Volume 36

It’s the SHIM-vivor Series in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 36! The match features Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada & Ayumi Kurihara & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey & Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa in a fast paced four-on-four elimination tag team match! Plus The Canadian Ninjas defend the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against Jessie McKay & Tenille (later Emma in WWE) and more!

SHIMMER Women Athletes presents

Eight Woman Elimination Tag Team Match: Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada & Ayumi Kurihara & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey & Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa

I Quit Match: Rachel Summerlyn vs. Daffney

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Jessie McKay & Tenille

Nevaeh vs. Athena

Misaki Ohata vs. Kellie Skater

Jessica James vs. Veronika Vice

Leva Bates vs. Cat Power

Mercedes Martinez vs. Nikki Roxx

Jamilia Craft vs. Bonesa

SHIMMER Volume 37

SHIMMER Volume 37 features main event of “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Eagles for the SHIMMER Championship! Also The Canadian Ninjas defend the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against the “Seven Star Sisters” Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata, the debuts of The Knight Dynasty and Christina Von Eerie, plus much more!

SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. Mercedes Martinez

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata

Ayako Hamada vs. Jessie McKay

Serena Deeb vs. Daizee Haze

Nikki Roxx & Ariel vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Athena

Christina Von Eerie vs. Sara Del Rey

Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Mia Yim & Jamilia Craft

LuFisto vs. Tomoka Nakagawa

Courtney Rush vs. Mena Libra

MsChif vs. Kellie Skater

SHIMMER Volume 38

For the first time ever, two stars from Japan headline a SHIMMER event against one another, as Ayumi Kurihara and Ayako Hamada face off in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 38! Also, MsChif gets her rematch against the woman who unseated her for the SHIMMER Championship, Madison Eagles. Plus The Knight Dynasty challenge the Seven Star Sisters for the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship, and more!

Ayako Hamada vs. Ayumi Kurihara

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight

SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. MsChif

Mercedes Martinez vs. Rachel Summerlyn

Serena Deeb & Jessie McKay vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Melanie Cruise

Christina Von Eerie vs. Sara Del Rey

Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Nikki Roxx & Ariel

Jessica James vs. Tomoka Nakagawa

Courtney Rush vs. Daizee Haze

SHIMMER Volume 39

SHIMMER Volume 39 features the final four from the Volume 36 elimination tag match against one another, Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey! Plus Nicole Matthews vs. Jessie McKay in a Two out of Three Falls contest between to of SHIMMER’s top rising stars, Portia Perez and Serena Deeb continue their rivalry, and more!

Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey

Two out of Three Falls Match: Jessie McKay vs. Nicole Matthews

Serena Deeb vs. Portia Perez

MsChif vs. Saraya Knight

Jessica James vs. Athena

Mia Yim & Jamilia Craft vs. Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa

Mercedes Martinez vs. Britani Knight

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Nikki Roxx & Ariel

Rachel Summerlyn vs. Mena Libra

LuFisto vs. Sassy Stephie

Courtney Rush vs. Kellie Skater

SHIMMER Volume 40

Ayako Hamada challenges for the SHIMMER Championship against Madison Eagles to headline the 40th event in the SHIMMER series! Also, Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa compete for the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against the Seven Star Sisters, Nicole Matthews faces Ayumi Kurihara, and much more!

SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. Ayako Hamada

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa

Ayumi Kurihara vs. Nicole Matthews

Cheerleader Melissa vs. LuFisto vs. Serena Deeb vs. Portia Perez

Jessica James vs. Sara Del Rey

Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight

Jessie McKay vs. Athena

MsChif vs. Melanie Cruise

Mercedes Martinez vs. Christina Von Eerie

Taylor Made vs. Kellie Skater

Cinco De Mayo @ STACKT – May 6th/7th 2022 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day One

-Seraphis vs Jody Threat

-Evander James & Freddie Mercurio vs Los Medicos w/ Doctor Zoknov

-Azriel vs Mantequilla

Day Two

-Invensible Jr vs Arc Angel Azul

Openweight Championship

-Freddie Mercurio(c) vs Jody Threat vs Mike Law vs Ciroc Wild

-Azriel vs Seraphis

BODYSLAM! – Waterfalls

Emeritus vs. Vincent Heisenberg

Gabriel Faust vs. Toby Zane vs. Hype Boy vs. Hunyadi Tamás

Michael Fynne & Tank vs. Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma)

Michael Knight vs. Carlos Zamora

TLC match for BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championships: RandersPagne (c) vs. Easy Loverz

BODYSLAM! – Anarchy in the D.K.

Francesco Akira vs. Ender Kara

Gabriel Faust and ??? vs. Toby Zane and Hunyadi Tamás

Doug Williams vs. Carlos Zamora

Session Moth Martina vs. Aliss Ink

RandersPagne, Michael Fynne, Emeritus and Torben Liphlich vs. EasyLoverz (Erik Sabel, Bam Bam, Jackpot) and Sweden’s Elite (Steinbolt and Harley Rage)

BODYSLAM! – Piledriving Home for Christmas

Gabriel Faust vs. Hunyadi Tamás vs. Toby Zane

Sixt vs. Diana Strong

Kody Lane vs. Emeritus

Easy Loverz vs. Heischenkenberg (Heisenberg and Schenkenberg) vs. The Phoenix Fund (Robert Star and Hype Boy)

Carlos Zamora vs. Crowchester

BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championship match: RandersPagne vs. Michael Fynne and Tank

BODYSLAM! – Scandi Foundation

Vaughn Vertigo vs Hunyadi Tamas

Pete Phoenix vs Robert Star vs Hype Boy vs Erik Sabel

Gabriel Faust vs Toby Zane

Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) vs RandersPagne (Xavier and Adonis)

Carlos Zamora vs Senza Volto

BODYSLAM Tag Team Title Match: Michael Fynne and Tank vs Easy Loverz (Bam Bam Quaade and Jackpot)

Ring Of Honor World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham vs Emeritus