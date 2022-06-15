wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Wrestling Revolver & SHIMMER Events, New Pat McAfee Merch at WWE Shop
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including Wrestling Revolver PResents Swerve’s House, SHIMMER Vol. 39 & 40, and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:
Wrestling Revolver presents “Swerve’s House”
SW3RVE The Realest (Aka Shane Strickland) vs Athena
Impact World Title Match: Moose vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Revolver World Title Match: Rich Swann vs JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper
Revolver Remix Title Match: Ace Austin w/ Gia Miller vs Lince Dorado vs Trey Miguel vs Blake Christian
Revolver World Tag Title match: “The Wolves” Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards vs “Prisoners of Society” Steve Maclin & Westin Blake
Deonna Purrazzo vs Billie Starkz
Spiderweb Deathmatch: Jake Crist vs 1 Called Manders
Manscout Jake Manning vs Dan the Dad
Sudden Death Scramble Match: Madman Fulton vs Jessika Havok vs Jake Something vs Kal Jak vs Crash Jaxon vs Big Beef vs Calvin Tankman
Besties Dan Barry
SORRY!!!! The Besties are back and sorry but they have Dan Barry as their guest. Join these mighty men on this crossover super show edition.
Topics Include:
-Dan Bel Flair
-Nature Boss
-Texas
-X Pac’d
-Bumping
Plus much more!!!
SHIMMER Volume 36
It’s the SHIM-vivor Series in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 36! The match features Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada & Ayumi Kurihara & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey & Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa in a fast paced four-on-four elimination tag team match! Plus The Canadian Ninjas defend the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against Jessie McKay & Tenille (later Emma in WWE) and more!
SHIMMER Women Athletes presents
Eight Woman Elimination Tag Team Match: Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada & Ayumi Kurihara & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey & Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa
I Quit Match: Rachel Summerlyn vs. Daffney
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Jessie McKay & Tenille
Nevaeh vs. Athena
Misaki Ohata vs. Kellie Skater
Jessica James vs. Veronika Vice
Leva Bates vs. Cat Power
Mercedes Martinez vs. Nikki Roxx
Jamilia Craft vs. Bonesa
SHIMMER Volume 37
SHIMMER Volume 37 features main event of “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Eagles for the SHIMMER Championship! Also The Canadian Ninjas defend the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against the “Seven Star Sisters” Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata, the debuts of The Knight Dynasty and Christina Von Eerie, plus much more!
SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. Mercedes Martinez
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata
Ayako Hamada vs. Jessie McKay
Serena Deeb vs. Daizee Haze
Nikki Roxx & Ariel vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Athena
Christina Von Eerie vs. Sara Del Rey
Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Mia Yim & Jamilia Craft
LuFisto vs. Tomoka Nakagawa
Courtney Rush vs. Mena Libra
MsChif vs. Kellie Skater
SHIMMER Volume 38
For the first time ever, two stars from Japan headline a SHIMMER event against one another, as Ayumi Kurihara and Ayako Hamada face off in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 38! Also, MsChif gets her rematch against the woman who unseated her for the SHIMMER Championship, Madison Eagles. Plus The Knight Dynasty challenge the Seven Star Sisters for the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship, and more!
Ayako Hamada vs. Ayumi Kurihara
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight
SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. MsChif
Mercedes Martinez vs. Rachel Summerlyn
Serena Deeb & Jessie McKay vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Melanie Cruise
Christina Von Eerie vs. Sara Del Rey
Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Nikki Roxx & Ariel
Jessica James vs. Tomoka Nakagawa
Courtney Rush vs. Daizee Haze
SHIMMER Volume 39
SHIMMER Volume 39 features the final four from the Volume 36 elimination tag match against one another, Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey! Plus Nicole Matthews vs. Jessie McKay in a Two out of Three Falls contest between to of SHIMMER’s top rising stars, Portia Perez and Serena Deeb continue their rivalry, and more!
Cheerleader Melissa & Ayako Hamada vs. Madison Eagles & Sara Del Rey
Two out of Three Falls Match: Jessie McKay vs. Nicole Matthews
Serena Deeb vs. Portia Perez
MsChif vs. Saraya Knight
Jessica James vs. Athena
Mia Yim & Jamilia Craft vs. Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa
Mercedes Martinez vs. Britani Knight
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Nikki Roxx & Ariel
Rachel Summerlyn vs. Mena Libra
LuFisto vs. Sassy Stephie
Courtney Rush vs. Kellie Skater
SHIMMER Volume 40
Ayako Hamada challenges for the SHIMMER Championship against Madison Eagles to headline the 40th event in the SHIMMER series! Also, Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa compete for the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship against the Seven Star Sisters, Nicole Matthews faces Ayumi Kurihara, and much more!
SHIMMER Championship Match: Madison Eagles vs. Ayako Hamada
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto & Misaki Ohata vs. Daizee Haze & Tomoka Nakagawa
Ayumi Kurihara vs. Nicole Matthews
Cheerleader Melissa vs. LuFisto vs. Serena Deeb vs. Portia Perez
Jessica James vs. Sara Del Rey
Allison Danger & Leva Bates vs. Saraya Knight & Britani Knight
Jessie McKay vs. Athena
MsChif vs. Melanie Cruise
Mercedes Martinez vs. Christina Von Eerie
Taylor Made vs. Kellie Skater
Cinco De Mayo @ STACKT – May 6th/7th 2022 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Day One
-Seraphis vs Jody Threat
-Evander James & Freddie Mercurio vs Los Medicos w/ Doctor Zoknov
-Azriel vs Mantequilla
Day Two
-Invensible Jr vs Arc Angel Azul
Openweight Championship
-Freddie Mercurio(c) vs Jody Threat vs Mike Law vs Ciroc Wild
-Azriel vs Seraphis
BODYSLAM! – Waterfalls
Emeritus vs. Vincent Heisenberg
Gabriel Faust vs. Toby Zane vs. Hype Boy vs. Hunyadi Tamás
Michael Fynne & Tank vs. Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma)
Michael Knight vs. Carlos Zamora
TLC match for BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championships: RandersPagne (c) vs. Easy Loverz
BODYSLAM! – Anarchy in the D.K.
Francesco Akira vs. Ender Kara
Gabriel Faust and ??? vs. Toby Zane and Hunyadi Tamás
Doug Williams vs. Carlos Zamora
Session Moth Martina vs. Aliss Ink
RandersPagne, Michael Fynne, Emeritus and Torben Liphlich vs. EasyLoverz (Erik Sabel, Bam Bam, Jackpot) and Sweden’s Elite (Steinbolt and Harley Rage)
BODYSLAM! – Piledriving Home for Christmas
Gabriel Faust vs. Hunyadi Tamás vs. Toby Zane
Sixt vs. Diana Strong
Kody Lane vs. Emeritus
Easy Loverz vs. Heischenkenberg (Heisenberg and Schenkenberg) vs. The Phoenix Fund (Robert Star and Hype Boy)
Carlos Zamora vs. Crowchester
BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championship match: RandersPagne vs. Michael Fynne and Tank
BODYSLAM! – Scandi Foundation
Vaughn Vertigo vs Hunyadi Tamas
Pete Phoenix vs Robert Star vs Hype Boy vs Erik Sabel
Gabriel Faust vs Toby Zane
Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) vs RandersPagne (Xavier and Adonis)
Carlos Zamora vs Senza Volto
BODYSLAM Tag Team Title Match: Michael Fynne and Tank vs Easy Loverz (Bam Bam Quaade and Jackpot)
Ring Of Honor World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham vs Emeritus
– WWEShop.com has a new Pat McAfee collection available, a new limited edition Cody Rhodes art print, and a new Katana Chance t-shirt available.