Various News: Hikaru Shida Cosplays as SPY x FAMILY‘s Yor Forger, Maki Itoh Reacts to Jim Cornette Question

– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida shared a photo of some cosplay she did as Yor Forger from the anime, SPY X FAMILY:

– A clip of wrestler Maki Itoh from a stream shows her reacting to the question if she’s “Jim Cornette’s favorite wrestler.” You can see a clip of Maki Itoh’s reaction, complete with an impression of Cornette, below: