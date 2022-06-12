wrestling / News
Various News: Hikaru Shida Cosplays as SPY x FAMILY‘s Yor Forger, Maki Itoh Reacts to Jim Cornette Question
– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida shared a photo of some cosplay she did as Yor Forger from the anime, SPY X FAMILY:
🔪🩸#SPYxFamily #cosplay pic.twitter.com/fgUwSs4z2C
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 12, 2022
– A clip of wrestler Maki Itoh from a stream shows her reacting to the question if she’s “Jim Cornette’s favorite wrestler.” You can see a clip of Maki Itoh’s reaction, complete with an impression of Cornette, below:
Some one asked @maki_itoh if maki is jim cornette favorite wrestler and her reaction is priceless 🤣 #tjpwスペース #tjpw #AEW pic.twitter.com/tEuTVd4ARs
— sly (@SLYLUIGI) June 11, 2022