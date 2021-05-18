wrestling / News
Various News: Hikaru Shida Gets Custom Title for Her Cat, ROH TV Highlights, Lineup for This Week’s MLW on VICE TV
– AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida shared a tweet today, showing that her cat, Ruta, has a custom, mini AEW title belt. She wrote in the tweet, “Champion’s kitty also champion #AEWDynamite #AEW” You can view the photos she tweeted below.
Champion’s kitty also champion👑#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/7KFh0facdX
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 17, 2021
– Highlights are out for the latest episode of ROH TV:
– Here is the current lineup for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on VICE TV. The new episode airs on Saturday, May 22 at 12:00 pm EST on VICE:
* Lumberjack Match: CONTRA UNIT vs. Los Parks
* Injustice vs. Zenshi and Laredo Kid
