Various News: Hikaru Shida Hits Milestone As AEW Women’s Champion Tomorrow, Behind-the-Scenes of Tamina and Natalya’s Title Win, Pat McAfee’s Latest Vlog
May 22, 2021
– Tomorrow, Hikaru Shida will officially cross the one-year mark as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the title at Double or Nothing last year, defeating Nyla Rose in a no DQ, no countout match. She will defend the title at this year’s Double or Nothing on May 30 against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.
– Speaking of champions, WWE has posted a new video going behind-the-scenes at Tamina and Natalya’s WWE Women’s tag team title win.
Thank you for this💝🥺🥰 Can’t tell you enough how much I love and appreciate everyone who was a part of this journey✨🙏🏽✨🤟🏽✨❤️ https://t.co/s01srxJpxA
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) May 22, 2021
– Pat McAfee has posted his latest ‘Mr. Friday Night’ vlog online.
