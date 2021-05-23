Various News: Hikaru Shida Hits Milestone As AEW Women’s Champion Tomorrow, Behind-the-Scenes of Tamina and Natalya’s Title Win, Pat McAfee’s Latest Vlog

– Tomorrow, Hikaru Shida will officially cross the one-year mark as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the title at Double or Nothing last year, defeating Nyla Rose in a no DQ, no countout match. She will defend the title at this year’s Double or Nothing on May 30 against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

– Speaking of champions, WWE has posted a new video going behind-the-scenes at Tamina and Natalya’s WWE Women’s tag team title win.

Thank you for this💝🥺🥰 Can’t tell you enough how much I love and appreciate everyone who was a part of this journey✨🙏🏽✨🤟🏽✨❤️ https://t.co/s01srxJpxA — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) May 22, 2021

– Pat McAfee has posted his latest ‘Mr. Friday Night’ vlog online.