wrestling / News

Various News: Hikaru Shida Hits Milestone As AEW Women’s Champion Tomorrow, Behind-the-Scenes of Tamina and Natalya’s Title Win, Pat McAfee’s Latest Vlog

May 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Hikaru Shida

– Tomorrow, Hikaru Shida will officially cross the one-year mark as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the title at Double or Nothing last year, defeating Nyla Rose in a no DQ, no countout match. She will defend the title at this year’s Double or Nothing on May 30 against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

– Speaking of champions, WWE has posted a new video going behind-the-scenes at Tamina and Natalya’s WWE Women’s tag team title win.

– Pat McAfee has posted his latest ‘Mr. Friday Night’ vlog online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hikaru Shida, Natalya, Pat McAfee, Tamina, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading