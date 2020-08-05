Various News: Hikaru Shida Now Has 20 Wins In AEW, WWE Stock Update, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Talk UUDD Rivalry

– In the latest AEW Rankings, it was revealed that Hikaru Shida now has twenty wins in AEW, becoming the only women to do so in AEW so far. Male wrestlers to hit the milestone include Trent, Scorpio Sky, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Frankie Kazarian, Cody and Hangman Page. The only other women who are close are Nyla Rose (14) and Britt Baker (13).

– WWE stock opened at $44.44 per share this morning.

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods talking about their rivalry on the channel.