Various News: Hikaru Shida Responds to Alex Gracia on ‘Dream Matchup,’ Team New Japan Wrestler Is Olympics Hopeful

– AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida commented on Twitter on Alex Gracia considering Shida a dream matchup. Hikaru Shida tweeted in response, “It’s an honor to being someone’s dream match.”

– Per the NJPW website, Oleg Boltin, a member of the Team New Japan amateur wrestling team, was victorious at the Kazakhstan national, and he’s heading to the all Asia in his bid for a chance at the Olympics. Team New Japan is an amateur wrestling team coached by NJPW legend Yuji Nagata.

The 2021 Olympic Games are slated to be held in Japan. Boltin wrestles at 120kg and is 27 years old.