Various News: Hikaru Shida Shows Her Cat Playing With Her New Action Figure, Debuts New Look, ROH TV Highlights

– To commemorate her AEW Unrivaled Series 6 action figure topping the Best Sellers chart for Ringside Collectibles, AEW star and former champion Hikaru Shida shared a video of her pet cat, Ruta, playing with and chewing on the figure. You can see that clip below.

Hikaru Shida wrote in the caption, “I highly recommend to get this and take photos with your pets. Then… It happens…. #AEW #AEWUnrivaled #HolyShida #HolyRuta”

– Speaking of Shida, she debuted her previously teased new look and haircut last night on AEW Dark: Elevation, where she picked up a win over Diamante:

New Shida is here 🔥 ※Don’t use this pic for your profile etc. without editing for making clear it’s me🙏

※この写真をこのままプロフィール等に使用するのはご遠慮ください🙏#NewProfiePic #新しいプロフィール画像 pic.twitter.com/sJ2S21Tsem — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 8, 2021

The former AEW Women's World Champion has returned with a new look…

Watch #AEWElevation now – https://t.co/tnTa26v1F4 pic.twitter.com/qL4vRYl09Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2021

– ROH released the following video highlights for the latest weekly episode of ROH TV:



