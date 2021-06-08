wrestling / News

Various News: Hikaru Shida Shows Her Cat Playing With Her New Action Figure, Debuts New Look, ROH TV Highlights

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Hikaru Shida

– To commemorate her AEW Unrivaled Series 6 action figure topping the Best Sellers chart for Ringside Collectibles, AEW star and former champion Hikaru Shida shared a video of her pet cat, Ruta, playing with and chewing on the figure. You can see that clip below.

Hikaru Shida wrote in the caption, “I highly recommend to get this and take photos with your pets. Then… It happens…. #AEW #AEWUnrivaled #HolyShida #HolyRuta”

– Speaking of Shida, she debuted her previously teased new look and haircut last night on AEW Dark: Elevation, where she picked up a win over Diamante:

– ROH released the following video highlights for the latest weekly episode of ROH TV:


