Various News: Hiromu Takahashi Injury Update, Goldberg Threatens Nascar Driver, Braun Strowman’s 5-Year Anniversary In The WWE

– It was previously reported that IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi may have suffered a broken neck at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Takahashi is “in a state that can sit and talk with consciousness” while undergoing examinations.

NJPW also sent out the following official update…

Hiromu Takahashi has been hospitalized after suffering a neck injury while facing Dragon Lee in the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday night’s G1 Special in San Francisco. It is reported Takahashi, after the match was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing a thorough evaluation, Takahashi is conscious, and is able to sit and talk. We at New Japan Pro Wrestling deeply appreciate our fans’ sincere concerns. Please keep checking njpw1972.com for updates as we learn more.

– Goldberg was part of the panel at Evel Live, which caught the attention of Nascar driver Noah Gragson. Gragson tweeted out a picture saying that it was hard to take Goldberg serious with the glasses he had on, and Goldberg replied…

I guarantee you’ll take me serious when I meet you kid 👊😂 https://t.co/l7c29V2MN5 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 9, 2018

– Here is Braun Strowman, reflecting on his five years in WWE…