wrestling / News
Various News: Hiromu Takahashi in Special Quarantine Video, WWE Stock Update, Taichi Reveals the Best Finish of His Career
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH released a video where Daryl and Naoru encourage Hiromu Takahashi to go beyond his pushup limit during quarantine. You can check out their special message from quarantine below.
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $44.70 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped to $44.03 per share as of writing this.
– NJPW released a new video this week where Taichi shares his thoughts on the best finish of his career. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)