Various News: Hiromu Takahashi in Special Quarantine Video, WWE Stock Update, Taichi Reveals the Best Finish of His Career

– ROH released a video where Daryl and Naoru encourage Hiromu Takahashi to go beyond his pushup limit during quarantine. You can check out their special message from quarantine below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $44.70 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped to $44.03 per share as of writing this.

– NJPW released a new video this week where Taichi shares his thoughts on the best finish of his career. You can check out that clip below.