Various News: Hiromu Takahashi Working On His English-Speaking Skills, Preview For Total Bellas, Top 10 WWE Apron Moves
– IWGP Junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi revealed on Twitter that he is currently working on bettering his English-speaking skills.
He wrote: “Dear my English speaking fans, Hi. I’ve got something to tell you. Actually…Google translate was my best friend. But I left it! I’ll be a perfect English speaking monster when you see me next time. Maybe. Do you want to see me practicing English online on my YT?”
– Here’s a preview clip for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moves on the apron in the company.
