Various News: Hiromu Takahashi Working On His English-Speaking Skills, Preview For Total Bellas, Top 10 WWE Apron Moves

– IWGP Junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi revealed on Twitter that he is currently working on bettering his English-speaking skills.

He wrote: “Dear my English speaking fans, Hi. I’ve got something to tell you. Actually…Google translate was my best friend. But I left it! I’ll be a perfect English speaking monster when you see me next time. Maybe. Do you want to see me practicing English online on my YT?”

Dear my English speaking fans,

Hi. I've got something to tell you. Actually…Google translate was my best friend. But I left it! I’ll be a perfect English speaking monster when you see me next time. Maybe. Do you want to see me practicing English online on my YT? pic.twitter.com/8E08ixfujW — 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) April 29, 2020

– Here’s a preview clip for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moves on the apron in the company.