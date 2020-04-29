wrestling / News

Various News: Hiromu Takahashi Working On His English-Speaking Skills, Preview For Total Bellas, Top 10 WWE Apron Moves

April 29, 2020
Hiromu Takahashi Wrestling

– IWGP Junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi revealed on Twitter that he is currently working on bettering his English-speaking skills.

He wrote: “Dear my English speaking fans, Hi. I’ve got something to tell you. Actually…Google translate was my best friend. But I left it! I’ll be a perfect English speaking monster when you see me next time. Maybe. Do you want to see me practicing English online on my YT?

– Here’s a preview clip for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moves on the apron in the company.

