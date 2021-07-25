wrestling / News

Various News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Officially Replaces Kota Ibushi At Wrestle Grand Slam, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hiroshi Tanahashi Shingo Takagi NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

– It was noted earlier today that Hiroshi Tanahashi offered to take the place of Kota Ibushi against IWGP World Champion Shingo Takagi, after Ibushi was pulled due to aspiration pneumonia. Now the match is official and Tanahashi will challenge Takagi at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25 at the Tokyo Dome.

– The Rhodes Wrestling Academy has posted their second Student Showcase online.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading