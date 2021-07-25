Various News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Officially Replaces Kota Ibushi At Wrestle Grand Slam, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Rhodes Wrestling Academy Showcase

– It was noted earlier today that Hiroshi Tanahashi offered to take the place of Kota Ibushi against IWGP World Champion Shingo Takagi, after Ibushi was pulled due to aspiration pneumonia. Now the match is official and Tanahashi will challenge Takagi at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25 at the Tokyo Dome.

As Kota Ibushi continues to recover from aspiration pneumonia, he will be absent from Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome. In his place, after his main event victory last night- Hiroshi Tanahashi will challenge Shingo Takagi tonight!https://t.co/lESZDkynwX#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/KQWFOQRspd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 25, 2021

– The Rhodes Wrestling Academy has posted their second Student Showcase online.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown.