Various News: Honky Tonk Man Teases ‘Big’ 2019, Video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Adam Page Recreating Dynamite Kid Moment

– The Honky Tonk Man says he has a momentous year coming in 2019. The WWE legend and indy performer posted to Twitter noting that next year is “going to be something big” and will include signings, comedy shows and wrestling events:

2019 is going to be something big. HTM is filling the calendar with signings, comedy shows and in ring wrestling events. HTM back in the ring! Contact us here for booking info. pic.twitter.com/oRhli57QaU — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) December 7, 2018

HTM is looking to fill the calendar for April in Ireland, Scotland and England. HTM is looking for signings, seminars, “the one man show” and wrestling matches. Contact us here! pic.twitter.com/fTQ7q1gVPe — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) December 7, 2018

– A fan page for Adam “Hangman” Page posted the following video from Page’s Instagram account. The video, posted to Page’s Instagram story, shows both himself and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. recreating a classic Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask moment during World Tag League 2018: