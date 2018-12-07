Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Honky Tonk Man Teases ‘Big’ 2019, Video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Adam Page Recreating Dynamite Kid Moment

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Honky Tonk Man WWF Prime Time Wrestling

– The Honky Tonk Man says he has a momentous year coming in 2019. The WWE legend and indy performer posted to Twitter noting that next year is “going to be something big” and will include signings, comedy shows and wrestling events:

– A fan page for Adam “Hangman” Page posted the following video from Page’s Instagram account. The video, posted to Page’s Instagram story, shows both himself and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. recreating a classic Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask moment during World Tag League 2018:

article topics :

Adam Page, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Dynamite Kid, Honky Tonk Man, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 


More Stories

loading