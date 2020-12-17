wrestling / News
Various News: Hulk Hogan Jokes About AJ Styles, Highlights From NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK
– In a post on Instagram, Hulk Hogan uploaded a photo of a fan who might look like AJ Styles if you squint your eyes real hard. He jokingly held up a photo of the real Styles and said he found him.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature NXT UK Tag team champions Gallus defending against The Hunt.
