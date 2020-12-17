wrestling / News

Various News: Hulk Hogan Jokes About AJ Styles, Highlights From NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan Snoop Dogg

– In a post on Instagram, Hulk Hogan uploaded a photo of a fan who might look like AJ Styles if you squint your eyes real hard. He jokingly held up a photo of the real Styles and said he found him.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature NXT UK Tag team champions Gallus defending against The Hunt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Hulk Hogan, NXT, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading