Various News: Hulk Hogan Reacts to The Pope Forgiving His Racist Comments, Hogan Appearing at Cleveland Convention

– Hulk Hogan posted to Twitter to thank Impact and WWE alumnus Eljah Burke for his Facebook post commenting on Hogan’s reinstatement to the Hall of Fame. You can see Burke’s post below, in which he forgives Hogan for his infamous racist comments, and Hogan’s where he thanks Burke for the post:

https://t.co/ol3pvQxJ8d This one hit me really hard!! Thanks Pope,I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 21, 2018

– In related news, Hogan is set to appear at the Tristar National Sports Collector’s Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on August 4th: