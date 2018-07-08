Quantcast

 

Various News: Hulk Hogan Recalls nWo Formation on 22-Year Anniversary, Terry Funk Dealing With Health Issues

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nWo Bash at the Beach Hulk Hogan

– Hulk Hogan appeared in a video posted to his Twitter account looking back at the formation of the nWo on its twenty-two year anniversary. You can see the video below:

– Best wishes to Terry Funk, who according to the WON is dealing with a lot of pain due mostly to abdominal hernia and diverticulitis. Funk turned seventy-four on June 30th.

