Various News: Hulk Hogan Recalls nWo Formation on 22-Year Anniversary, Terry Funk Dealing With Health Issues

– Hulk Hogan appeared in a video posted to his Twitter account looking back at the formation of the nWo on its twenty-two year anniversary. You can see the video below:

22 years ago, the biggest turn of all time went down. @SCOTTHALLNWO, @RealKevinNash and I took over the wresting world because the maniacs jumped on 4 Life and it was too sweeeeeet brother! HH #nwo #wwe #wcw #toosweet #4life pic.twitter.com/SJEWJerAom — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 8, 2018

– Best wishes to Terry Funk, who according to the WON is dealing with a lot of pain due mostly to abdominal hernia and diverticulitis. Funk turned seventy-four on June 30th.