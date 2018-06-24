Quantcast

 

Various News: Hulk Hogan Does Signing in Orlando, Sami Callihan Match For AAW Stopped Due To ‘Excessive Violence’

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWF

– Hulk Hogan appeared for a signing in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. You can see video of Hogan at the appearance below:

– Sami Callihan’s match against Brody King at AAW on Sunday was stopped due to excessive violence and interference, according to a tweet from the company. Callihan took issue with the decision and posted to his own account to protest it:

AAW put out a tweet confirming the same.

