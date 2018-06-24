Various News: Hulk Hogan Does Signing in Orlando, Sami Callihan Match For AAW Stopped Due To ‘Excessive Violence’

– Hulk Hogan appeared for a signing in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. You can see video of Hogan at the appearance below:

Oh man, I got the maniacs with me in Orlando brother. https://t.co/URZhmuRI2G — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 24, 2018

– Sami Callihan’s match against Brody King at AAW on Sunday was stopped due to excessive violence and interference, according to a tweet from the company. Callihan took issue with the decision and posted to his own account to protest it:

AAW put out a tweet confirming the same.

The match between @Brodyxking and @TheSamiCallihan was ruled a no contest and thrown out by the referee due to over-excessive violence and interference. pic.twitter.com/kbp3FNBfRa — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 24, 2018