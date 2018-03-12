Various News: Hulk Hogan Talks About His Love of Baseball, MLW: World Championship Finals Tickets on Sale

– Hulk Hogan spoke with USA Today about appearing at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Spring Training camp in Clearwater, Florida last week. Hogan spoke with USA Today and said that baseball was his “first love.”

“I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school,” Hogan said. “I pitched and played third base. I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan, too. Once my arm wasn’t what it was, I was chasing the wrestling dream around and it finally happened but baseball was the first love.”

– Tickets for MLW: The World Championship Finals are now on sale. The show takes place on April 12th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, Florida and will feature the tournament finals for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship between Matt Riddle and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. You can get tickets here.