Various News: Raw in 3 Minutes Recap, Will Ospreay Set for Warrior Wrestling, Fatal 4-Way Match Set for WrestleCade SuperShow

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a Raw in 3 Minutes recap video for last night’s show. You can check out that Raw video below.

– Warrior Wrestling announced its stacked card for its upcoming Warrior 7 event. The card is scheduled December 13 in Chicago. The Rascalz will face CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Will Ospreay, and Amazing Red). You can check out the lineup Warrior Wrestling posted below. The event will stream live on FITE.TV.

Rascalz. Chicago. 12/13 #Warrior7 First time ever. Face-melter. Mind-blower. You can't miss it. Be there live or watch on FITE. Tix: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/rKejcPHsPj — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) November 19, 2019

– Wrestlecade announced a Fatal 4-Way match for its upcoming Wrestlecade SuperShow. The match will feature Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Tessa Blanchard. The event is scheduled for Nov. 30.