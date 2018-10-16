Quantcast

 

Various News: Identity of El Conquistador on Raw, New Being The Elite, Big Show Explains How He Got Into Wrestling

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw El Conquistador

– According to The Local Competitor Twitter, El Conquistador on last night’s WWE Raw was Bill Bain, who appeared on an ECW match back in 2009, against Vladimir Kozlov.

– Here is the latest edition of Being the Elite, with contract teases and more…

– Here is the Big Show, talking about getting into the wrestling business on last night’s Table for 3…

