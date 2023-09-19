wrestling / News

Various News: Impact 1000 Video Highlights, New MLW Videos

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact 1000 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released the following Impact 1000 highlights:


– MLW released the following clips, including a preview for MLW Slaughterhouse with Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu


