Various News: Impact Announces I Quit Match For WM Weekend Show, Wildkat Wrestling Sets WrestleCon Main Event

– Impact Wrestling has announced an I Quit Match for their WrestleMania weekend show. The company announced on Wednesday that Eddie Edwards will face Sami Callihan in the match, which is set for their IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground show that will stream on Twitch. The show takes place from WrestleCon in New Orleans on April 6th:

OFFICIAL FOR IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground: This one is personal. After having his orbital bone and nose broken at the hands of @TheSamiCallihan, @TheEddieEdwards will be out for revenge in an I Quit match. TICKETS: https://t.co/ngBxRB2pr4 MORE: https://t.co/n1anzHwxP3 pic.twitter.com/A6HFJE9YSY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2018

– Wildkat Wrestling also made a WrestleMania weekend announcement, setting the main event for their April 5th show at WrestleCon. The company announced that J Spade will defend the Wildkat Wrestling championship against b Holly, Billy Gunn and Stevie Richards.

