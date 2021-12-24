wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Hypes Upcoming Debut Of Masha Slamovich, Arn & Brock Anderson On Newest Shot Of Brandi
December 24, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously noted, Masha Slamovich is headed to Impact Wrestling after signing with the company back in September. During Thursday’s broadcast on AXS TV, Impact released a teaser clip hyping Slamovich’s upcoming debut.
You can watch the video below.
.@mashaslamovich is coming to #IMPACTWrestling#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Zk6PPxYoAB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021
– Arn and Brock Anderson join Brandi Rhodes on the latest edition of Shot of Brandi.