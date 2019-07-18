Various News: Impact Doing Intergender Matches to Get Tessa Blanchard Over, AEW Memorabilia Sweepstakes

– Impact Wrestling is continuing to use intergender matches in order to get Tessa Blanchard over with audiences, according to a new report. The WON notes that the company is using Blanchard’s intergender matches against the likes of Sami Callihan at Slammiversary and her Mad Man Fulton at Friday’s TV tapings in order to raise her profile and star within the company.

The site notes that there’s a chance this could backfire, citing the promotion overdoing intergender matches in Lucha Underground as one of the “key reasons” — although not the only one — that the promotion lost its buzz and audience.

– The mobile app LiveSource has announced that several exclusive AEW items will be available from today through August 17th. LiveSource is an app for live and silent auctions and currently lists the following for AEW:

* 2 tickets in the lower bowl, raised seat level, to the sold-out ALL OUT event in Chicago on Aug. 31.

* Jon Moxley’s ring-worn jacket from his AEW debut at DOUBLE OR NOTHING.

* Earl Hebner’s blood-stained referee jersey from the historic Brother vs. Brother matchup, autographed by Earl, Cody & Dustin Rhodes.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by downloading the app, going to “Events” (in the upper left-hand corner) and selectinc AEW under “Chicago, IL,” then claiming a free ticket. The event runs through August 17th at 5 PM CT.