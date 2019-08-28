Various News: Impact Plus Now Available Through FITE TV, Highlights From Miz and Mrs

– FITE has announced on Twitter that Impact Plus will now be available through FITE TV. Those who are already subscribed to Impact Plus can sign into FITE TV to use it or you can sign up for a subscription through FITE.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨 We are proud to announce #IMPACTPLUSonFITE! 📼Get all the live premium network specials, access to the Impact library, original series, historical content from the territories, right on #FITETV 🆓Start with a 30 day FREE TRIAL! 📲https://t.co/TFFrAW0yKz pic.twitter.com/aFSkRoJpl8 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 27, 2019

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Miz and Mrs: