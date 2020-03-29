wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Stars Share Safety Message to Fans, NJPW Hypes Wrestle Dynasty
March 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has shared a new video encouraging people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the video below featuring Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Fallah Bahh, Joey Ryan, Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, and more:
– NJPW has posted a new video hyping Wrestle Dynasty, which is scheduled for August 22nd in Madison Square Garden. The pre-sale for the show kicks off on April 8th:
