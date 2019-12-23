wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Wrestling Airing On Saturday For Next Two Weeks, Top RAW and Smackdown Moments of Last Week, Oni Omolie Ranks Star Wars

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tessa Blanchard Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will air on Saturday for the next two weeks (December 28 and January 4). The episodes will be “Best of 2019” retrospectives.

– WWE has posted a new video which looks at the best moments of last week’s episodes of RAW and Friday Night Smackdown.

– There is also a new video in which the XFL’s Omi Omoile ranks the Star Wars movies.

