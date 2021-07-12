wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Wrestling Announces August TV Tapings, ROH Best in the World Highlights, Every Men’s Qualifying Match For This Year’s WWE Money in the Bank

July 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm, Bob Ryder

– Impact Wrestling has announced that it will hold TV tapings in Nashville on August 15-17. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET.

– Ring of Honor has released video highlights from last night’s Best in the World PPV.

– WWE has released a new video looking at every qualifying match for the men’s ladder match at Money in the Bank this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading