Various News: Impact Wrestling Announces August TV Tapings, ROH Best in the World Highlights, Every Men’s Qualifying Match For This Year’s WWE Money in the Bank
– Impact Wrestling has announced that it will hold TV tapings in Nashville on August 15-17. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET.
– Ring of Honor has released video highlights from last night’s Best in the World PPV.
– WWE has released a new video looking at every qualifying match for the men’s ladder match at Money in the Bank this year.
