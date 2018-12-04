Various News: Impact Wrestling Announces Twitch Special For December 14th, Ariya Daivari Kicks Off A New Video Series Called ‘205 Life,’ Smackdown Preview Video

– Impact Wrestling has added a live event streaming on their Twitch channel to their schedule from Dayton, Ohio on December 14th. Scheduled for the event are Eddie Edwards, Moose, Allie, The Rascals, OVE, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee (in his final appearance for the company) and more. The event is being held in conjunction with Rockstar Pro, the promotion run by Dave and Jake Crist of OVE. There’s a lot of competition that night, with MLW doing a one hour live special, an EVOLVE iPPV, and the ROH Final Battle PPV.

– Following his return to WWE TV last week, Ariya Daivari has launched a new video series called ‘205 Life,’ looking at his road back from injury…

I was on the shelf for 6 months with a neck injury. On Tuesday, November 26th, I made my return in my hometown of Minneapolis, MN. This video is a small snapshot into that day. Be on the look out for similar videos of your favorite 205 Cruiserweights in a series we call #205Life pic.twitter.com/z07ZIXMbU0 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 4, 2018

