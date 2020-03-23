wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Cold Open, Xavier Woods Plays Mario
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released the cold open for tomorrow’s episode.
Here’s what’s on tap for the episode:
* Michael Elgin & Taya vs. Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards
* Acey Romero vs. Chris Bey vs. Jake Crist vs. Daga vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack to determine the top contender for the X-Division title.
* Rhino & Sabu vs. Madman Fulton & Dave Crist.
* Su Yung vs. Havok inside the Undead Realm.
– Xavier Woods plays Super Mario Maker 2.
More Trending Stories
- Gail Kim On Winning the WWE Women’s Title In Her Debut, Having Mixed Emotions Over It and a Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE
- Chris Jericho Fires Back at Criticism Over AEW Blood & Guts Postponement