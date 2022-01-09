wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown Online, Big E Is Happy About Tom Hannifan’s New Job, The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Black Adam
January 8, 2022 | Posted by
– The Countdown show for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV is now online. It will feature a fatal four-way match with Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid.
– In a post on Twitter, Big E congratulated Tom Hannifan on his new job with Impact.
He wrote: “One of the very best at his craft. Couldn’t be happier for my dawg!”
One of the very best at his craft. Couldn’t be happier for my dawg! https://t.co/CZxauKrirZ
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 8, 2022
– The Rock shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Black Adam:
