Various News: Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown Online, Big E Is Happy About Tom Hannifan’s New Job, The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Black Adam

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown

– The Countdown show for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV is now online. It will feature a fatal four-way match with Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid.

– In a post on Twitter, Big E congratulated Tom Hannifan on his new job with Impact.

He wrote: “One of the very best at his craft. Couldn’t be happier for my dawg!

– The Rock shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Black Adam:

