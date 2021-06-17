wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Holding Tryout In Utah, Eddie Kingston Reacts To AEW NYC Debut, Slammiversary 2017 Airing This Afternoon
– Impact Wrestling has announced that it will hold a tryout through Devotion Wrestling in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scott D’Amore and Doc Gallows will be on hand to look at prospective talent. It happens August 7 at 12 PM.
The biggest opportunity to ever come to SLC Utah.
We are happy to announce DCW to host its first @IMPACTWRESTLING seminar/Tryout Evaluation. None other by Executive Vice President @ScottDAmore & @The_BigLG
Spots are limited so Reserve yours today. pic.twitter.com/f8X1RKHqyZ
— Devotion Wrestling (@DCWSaltLakeCity) June 16, 2021
– Eddie Kingston took to Twitter to react to the news that AEW will debut in New York City this September.
He wrote: “Look this is big for real. I ain’t fucking around this is big. I AM COMING HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME wITH @AEW!!!! NY STAND UP!”
Look this is big for real. I ain't fucking around this is big. I AM COMING HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME wITH @AEW!!!! NY STAND UP! https://t.co/nUOc7AISnZ
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 16, 2021
– Slammiversary 2017 will air on AXS TV today at 3 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron
* 2 out of 3 Falls for Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: LAX (c) vs. Drago & Hijo del Fantasma vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori
* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner
* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3
* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs. Eddie & Alisha Edwards
* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake
