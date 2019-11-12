wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Tag Match Added to GCW in Nashville, New PCO and Destro Clip
– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV:
* Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton vs. Tessa Blanchard & Brian Cage
* Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards
* Daga vs. Jake Crist
* 6 Man X-Division Number One Contenders Match: Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks
– GCW announced that a Tag F*** match has been added to the upcoming GCW card on December 8 in Nashville, Tennessee. You can check out the announcement clip below.
* 12/8 NASHVILLE UPDATE *
Just Added:
Tag Fuck
H8 TRASH DISASTER
vs
VIOLENCE IS FOREVER
+
Gage v Gray
Dickinson v Ison
Effy v Mance
Blake v Swann
Atlas v Zayne
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/QYU42FVHS0
LONG. LIVE. GCW.
Sun 12/8 – 3pm
Nashville TN
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Vxv5TKxR1S
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2019
– PCO released a new clip of him and Destro, which you can see below.
Monday Night PCO and Destro.
LEST WE FORGET… Today is a very important day for all of us…@ringofhonor @FiteTV #ThatsMyMonster #Army #PCOcestVRAI #military pic.twitter.com/nIAJHLabcY
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) November 11, 2019
