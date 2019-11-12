Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Tag Match Added to GCW in Nashville, New PCO and Destro Clip

– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV:

* Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton vs. Tessa Blanchard & Brian Cage

* Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards

* Daga vs. Jake Crist

* 6 Man X-Division Number One Contenders Match: Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks

– GCW announced that a Tag F*** match has been added to the upcoming GCW card on December 8 in Nashville, Tennessee. You can check out the announcement clip below.

* 12/8 NASHVILLE UPDATE * Just Added: Tag Fuck H8 TRASH DISASTER

vs

VIOLENCE IS FOREVER +

Gage v Gray

Dickinson v Ison

Effy v Mance

Blake v Swann

Atlas v Zayne

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/QYU42FVHS0 LONG. LIVE. GCW.

Sun 12/8 – 3pm

Nashville TN Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Vxv5TKxR1S — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2019

– PCO released a new clip of him and Destro, which you can see below.