Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Tessa Blanchard Competing for Tag Titles, BeIn Sports Airing MLW Fusion Reruns

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards
* OVE vs. Rhino & Tommy Dreamer
* Daga vs. Chris Bey
* Madison Rayne vs. Havok

PWInsider reports that BeIn Sports will be airing past episodes of MLW Fusion every night starting at 10:00 pm EST, including tonight.

