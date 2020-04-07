Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Tessa Blanchard Competing for Tag Titles, BeIn Sports Airing MLW Fusion Reruns

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards

* OVE vs. Rhino & Tommy Dreamer

* Daga vs. Chris Bey

* Madison Rayne vs. Havok

– PWInsider reports that BeIn Sports will be airing past episodes of MLW Fusion every night starting at 10:00 pm EST, including tonight.