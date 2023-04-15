wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Video Highlights for This Week, Clips of The Garcia Twins on The Jennifer Hudson Show
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s episode:
– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins, formerly The Bella Twins, appeared on this week’s edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Youc an check out some clips of their appearance below:
