Various News: Interesting Stat on Lesnar’s Record Breaking Title Run vs. Punk’s, Enzo Amore Appearance Set For This Weekend

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar passed CM Punk’s 434-day title reign to become the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. According to wrestlinginc.com, Lesnar has defended the title 10 times in total if you factor in live events. According to Reddit user cheikhyourselfm8, it would take Lesnar 6,133 days, or roughly 16 years and 9 months to have the same amount of title defenses as CM Punk had in his 434-day reign.

– Enzo Amore will be appearing at Eternal Con this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Also scheduled to appear at the event include Kevin Nash, Christian, and Tommy Dreamer.