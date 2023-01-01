wrestling / News

Various News: Jade Cargill Congratulates Charlotte Flair, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill congratulated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on her 14th title win last night.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– Thunder Rosa posted her latest vlog online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Smackdown, Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading