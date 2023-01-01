wrestling / News
Various News: Jade Cargill Congratulates Charlotte Flair, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog
December 31, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill congratulated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on her 14th title win last night.
Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE 👑
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 31, 2022
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– Thunder Rosa posted her latest vlog online.
