wrestling / News
Various News: Jade Cargill Shares Photos From Strength of a Woman Festival, New Isiah Kassidy Merchandise, New Wrestling Icons PPV This Month
– Jade Cargill attended Mary J. Blige and Pepsi’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ festival this past weekend. You can see photos of the AEW TBS champion at the event below.
Powerful women. 💪🏾🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/2tEv5eWlfy
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 15, 2023
Lovely women all of color 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6B1MltnWeK
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 15, 2023
Yesterday was really a beautiful experience. Made me feel exactly what I am doing is all worth it. I’m so proud of myself. @SOAWFest #SOAW2023 https://t.co/YGOyVOk4Ok
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 15, 2023
– Stonecutter Media has announced a new ‘Wrestling Icons’ PPV this month, featuring Mick Foley, Tito Santana and others.
WRESTLING ICONS: LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA IN MAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
This month, WRESTLING ICONS features three of the greatest wrestlers of all time! Known as one of the Four Horsemen, Lex Luger was a WCW Triple Crown champion. Mick Foley, AKA Cactus Jack and Mankind is a four-time World Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. Also in the WWE Hall of Fame, Babyface Tito Santana was twice a WWE Heavyweight Champion and twice a WWE Tag Team Champion.
Now you can see some of their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA, be sure to check out KERRY VON ERICK & RICKY STEAMBOAT: GOAT!, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
– Isiah Kassidy has a new ‘Brother Zay’ t-shirt available.
🚨 NEW MERCH OUT 🚨
You’ve asked & you shall receive!
Go cop that.. 🗣️uhhhhhhttps://t.co/teyMKCs0lM pic.twitter.com/rxeeWP3QXb
— Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) May 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bob Orton Believes Doctors Have Told Randy Orton To Not Return To The Ring
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vader As A Shell Of Himself in WWE, Changing Raw’s Approach After WrestleMania 13
- Demolition’s Smash on WWE’s Mistake for Their Rivalry With Legion of Doom