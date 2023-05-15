Various News: Jade Cargill Shares Photos From Strength of a Woman Festival, New Isiah Kassidy Merchandise, New Wrestling Icons PPV This Month

– Jade Cargill attended Mary J. Blige and Pepsi’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ festival this past weekend. You can see photos of the AEW TBS champion at the event below.

Lovely women all of color 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6B1MltnWeK — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 15, 2023

Yesterday was really a beautiful experience. Made me feel exactly what I am doing is all worth it. I’m so proud of myself. @SOAWFest #SOAW2023 https://t.co/YGOyVOk4Ok — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 15, 2023

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new ‘Wrestling Icons’ PPV this month, featuring Mick Foley, Tito Santana and others.

WRESTLING ICONS: LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA IN MAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

This month, WRESTLING ICONS features three of the greatest wrestlers of all time! Known as one of the Four Horsemen, Lex Luger was a WCW Triple Crown champion. Mick Foley, AKA Cactus Jack and Mankind is a four-time World Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. Also in the WWE Hall of Fame, Babyface Tito Santana was twice a WWE Heavyweight Champion and twice a WWE Tag Team Champion.

Now you can see some of their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA, be sure to check out KERRY VON ERICK & RICKY STEAMBOAT: GOAT!, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

– Isiah Kassidy has a new ‘Brother Zay’ t-shirt available.